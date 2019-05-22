Long awaited lift upgrade work for Falkirk high flats

Tenants of Falkirk’s Belmont Tower are used to life’s ups and downs – particularly when it comes to the block of flats dodgy lifts.

According to one resident, the lifts break down almost as soon as the council contractors have finished repairing them.

The majority of the people who live in the block are elderly.

Another resident said: “You can’t expect the people to use the stairs, it’s dangerous for them. They rely on the lifts to be in working order.”

The most recent lift breakdown has now been fixed, but people fear it is only a matter of time before it fails again.

Falkirk Council is looking for a permanent solution and believes an upgrade is the answer.

A spokesperson said: “The lifts at Belmont Tower have had a number of repairs recently, most of which have been carried out within 24 hours. Unfortunately, the lift which serviced the even numbered floors was out of service for just under two weeks.

“The fault was complex and required a number of non standard parts. This lift was repaired on Monday. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused residents.

“Plans are in place to upgrade both lifts and allow them to service each floor with work starting in July.”