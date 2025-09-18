Lodging plans for lodge: Larbert venue looking to create more holiday accommodation
Steven McLeod lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 1 looking for permission to construct a holiday lodge at Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.
Mr McLeod lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on January 20, which was validated on Monday, May 12, looking for permission to construct three holiday lodges on land at Glenbervie House.
On June 20 planning officers decided those lodges could remain in place.
Back in May 22, 2022, Mr McLeod was granted planning permission for a holiday lodge at the same location and before that he was given the go ahead from the council on November 19, 2021, for a retrospective application he lodged on September 24, 2021, to keep two already constructed holiday lodges at the same location.
Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.