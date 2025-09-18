Lodging plans for lodge: Larbert venue looking to create more holiday accommodation

By James Trimble
Published 18th Sep 2025, 08:38 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 08:38 BST
Plans are now afoot to create yet another holiday lodge at a popular local wedding venue.

Steven McLeod lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 1 looking for permission to construct a holiday lodge at Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.

Mr McLeod lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on January 20, which was validated on Monday, May 12, looking for permission to construct three holiday lodges on land at Glenbervie House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On June 20 planning officers decided those lodges could remain in place.

The applicant is looking to add another holiday lodge to the site (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The applicant is looking to add another holiday lodge to the site (Picture: Submitted)

Back in May 22, 2022, Mr McLeod was granted planning permission for a holiday lodge at the same location and before that he was given the go ahead from the council on November 19, 2021, for a retrospective application he lodged on September 24, 2021, to keep two already constructed holiday lodges at the same location.

Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.

Related topics:LarbertFalkirk CouncilVictorian
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice