Lodge members raise £2000 for Forth Valley Royal Hospital cancer ward

By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2025, 08:50 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 08:50 BST

Members of a local Masonic lodge organised a number of events and activities, including a cabaret night and a raffle, to raise £2000 for a cause close to their hearts.

Lodge Carron 139’s Alan Reid sadly lost his wife Christine to cancer last year so he wanted to give something back to the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) for all the had done for her.

Teaming up with Lodge director of ceremonies Charlie MacVicar and other members, Alan set to work organising events throughout the months of March and April at the Main Street, Stenhousemuir Lodge.

He was present when the money was handed over to staff at the department in memory of Christine.

Alan Reid, far right, and Lodge Carron 139 members hand over a £2000 cheque to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital oncology department (Picture: Submitted)Alan Reid, far right, and Lodge Carron 139 members hand over a £2000 cheque to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital oncology department (Picture: Submitted)
Alan Reid, far right, and Lodge Carron 139 members hand over a £2000 cheque to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital oncology department (Picture: Submitted)

Department manager Susan Davidson and her team were delighted with the donation, which will be used to fund ongoing training and projects within the oncology department.

Alan and Charlie thank everyone who helped them raise so much for such a good cause.

