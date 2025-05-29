Lodge members raise £2000 for Forth Valley Royal Hospital cancer ward

Members of a local Masonic lodge organised a number of events and activities, including a cabaret night and a raffle, to raise £2000 for a cause close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lodge Carron 139’s Alan Reid sadly lost his wife Christine to cancer last year so he wanted to give something back to the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) for all the had done for her.

Teaming up with Lodge director of ceremonies Charlie MacVicar and other members, Alan set to work organising events throughout the months of March and April at the Main Street, Stenhousemuir Lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was present when the money was handed over to staff at the department in memory of Christine.

Alan Reid, far right, and Lodge Carron 139 members hand over a £2000 cheque to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital oncology department (Picture: Submitted)

Department manager Susan Davidson and her team were delighted with the donation, which will be used to fund ongoing training and projects within the oncology department.

Alan and Charlie thank everyone who helped them raise so much for such a good cause.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.