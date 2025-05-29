Lodge members raise £2000 for Forth Valley Royal Hospital cancer ward
Lodge Carron 139’s Alan Reid sadly lost his wife Christine to cancer last year so he wanted to give something back to the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) for all the had done for her.
Teaming up with Lodge director of ceremonies Charlie MacVicar and other members, Alan set to work organising events throughout the months of March and April at the Main Street, Stenhousemuir Lodge.
He was present when the money was handed over to staff at the department in memory of Christine.
Department manager Susan Davidson and her team were delighted with the donation, which will be used to fund ongoing training and projects within the oncology department.
Alan and Charlie thank everyone who helped them raise so much for such a good cause.
