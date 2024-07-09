Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity which takes patients to cancer appointments has received a donation from a grateful service user.

Derek McMorrow, 69, was transported daily by the volunteer drivers at Home2Hospital to the Beatson Cancer Centre in Glasgow for 30 bouts of radiotherapy.

The Stenhousemuir dad-of-two was diagnosed with throat cancer and was grateful for the support of everyone involved with the new charity.

When his friends at Lodge Carron 139 heard about the work of the charity they decided to share some of the cash raised at the recent Provincial Grand Royal Arch Chapter of Stirling and Clackmannan Grand Superintendents dinner.

Lodge Carron 139 cheque presentation to Home2Hospital , left to right: Derek McMorrow; Ken Drummond, Home2Hospital chairman; Depute Grand Superintendent, David Duncan; Graeme Sutherland, Home2Hospital lead driver and Stuart Brown. Pic: Michael Gillen/National World

They recently handed over a cheque for £150 to Ken Drummond, Home2Hospital chairman.

Derek, a former electrical fitter with Falcon Catering, who is married to Diane, said: “The first three times I went for treatment we made our own way but then I heard about Home2Hospital and it made such a difference to have someone else do the driving. I’m glad we were able to make this donation.”