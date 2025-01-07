Lodge delivers festive meals to senior members and elderly across Denny area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a special delivery of Christmas dinners in Denny in the days before December 25.

Freemasons from Lodge St. Andrew (Denny & Loanhead) No. 176 brought some welcome festive cheer to their senior members and widows by distributing over 120 Christmas dinners.

Turkey with all the trimmings and an award winning sticky toffee pudding was put together by chef Alistair MacDonald and delivered by office bearers and brethren of the Lodge.

RWM Archie Mackay said: "Delivering Christmas meals to our seniors and widows is one of the best things we’ve ever done. Recipients are so grateful and our team get a feel good factor when delivering. It’s a win, win.”