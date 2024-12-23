Lodge Carron 139 help grieving family raise money for neurology ward at FVRH
They donated bottles of spirits to be auctioned by Lodge Carron 139 with the cash raised all going to the neurology ward at the Larbert hospital.
The bottles had all been collected by long-time Lodge member Brother Lindsay Wannan who was due to be the Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Corkerhill 1426 in Glasgow, then Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Carron 139 a year or two later.
He had been collecting the bottles to use for hospitality during his time in office.
Sadly, Lindsay didn’t live to become Master of either Lodge as he contacted a neurological condition and died in August 2020, aged only 67.
A joiner to trade, Lindsay lived with his family in Church Street, Stenhousemuir and is survived by his wife of many years, Jean, children Scott, Lindsay and Derek, and grandchildren.
Lodge secretary Kenny MacLennan explained how the raffle came about: “His treatment in the ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital was so good, professional and caring that his family decided to raise some funds by selling off the bottles Lindsay had put aside for hospitality during his time as Master.
"The family asked Lodge Carron 139 to conduct the raffle on their behalf and the sum of £1030 was raised.”
Last week, a cheque for the sum was presented to grateful staff from FVRH who came along to the Lodge premises in Main Street, Stenhousemuir.
