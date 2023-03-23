Lockdown three years on: A look back at Falkirk in 2020
Three years on from the first lockdown, we look back at how the district reacted to the pandemic.
By Michael Gillen
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:30 GMT
Throughout the strangest period any of us have ever lived through, Falkirk district showed its very best qualities: a period of kindness, caring and community like we had not seen before.
It was a difficult time for everyone but we got through it. Yes there were far too many good people we lost and they will never be forgotten but we also had babies arrive, weddings and a community spirit that shone throughout the district.
Page 1 of 9