News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 hour ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
2 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
4 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
4 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

Lockdown three years on: A look back at Falkirk in 2020

Three years on from the first lockdown, we look back at how the district reacted to the pandemic.

By Michael Gillen
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:30 GMT

Throughout the strangest period any of us have ever lived through, Falkirk district showed its very best qualities: a period of kindness, caring and community like we had not seen before.

It was a difficult time for everyone but we got through it. Yes there were far too many good people we lost and they will never be forgotten but we also had babies arrive, weddings and a community spirit that shone throughout the district.

Falkirk Steeple

1. Falkirk Steeple

Falkirk Steeple Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Scottish football on hold due to coronavirus.

2. Falkirk Stadium

Scottish football on hold due to coronavirus. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
S6 pupils on their last day at school as coronavirus brings an early end to the school term.

3. Falkirk High School

S6 pupils on their last day at school as coronavirus brings an early end to the school term. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Elise and Rhianne Lightbody with a little help from mum Kirsty painted a rainbow on their window to spread a little joy.

4. Bantaskine

Elise and Rhianne Lightbody with a little help from mum Kirsty painted a rainbow on their window to spread a little joy. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Falkirk