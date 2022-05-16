Lockdown artist breaks out with first ever exhibition in Larbert

Gavin Hickford opened his first solo exhibition to the public at D2 The Creative Centre, in Lochlands Industrial Estate, Larbert earlier this month.

"The opening night was really successful,” said Gavin, who left his job with the NHS a year ago to pursue a career in art and prepare his first exhibition.

Visitors enjoy the opening evening of artist Gavin Hickford's first ever exhibition

What started as a lockdown art project, painting objects found during Gavin’s daily walks, has turned into over 70 pieces of contemporary art – including photo-realistic oil paintings, large installations and abstract sculptural reliefs using materials such as burnt matches, melted milk bottles and cotton buds.

The exhibition, entitled “I am because”, has the theme of identity and has been funded through a grant from Creative Scotland.