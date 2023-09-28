Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Larbert dad and his wife Kimberley have spent the last seven months trying to come to terms with their loss, while looking after Layla’s twin sister Sophia.

Their daughters were born six weeks early on October 15, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What had been surprise and delight to discover 13 weeks into her pregnancy that Kimberley was carrying twins, quickly turned to concern as doctors and midwives noted Layla was not developing as she should have been.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley and Craig Turnbull with Sophia who will be two next month. Pic: Michael Gillen

Craig, 34, said: “We were shocked but delighted to learn it was twins as there’s no history of twins on either side of our family. But by 20 weeks onwards it turned into a dramatic pregnancy with concerns about Layla’s growth.

"Kimberley was getting weekly scans and the plan was that the babies would be delivered in Glasgow. However, that all changed very quickly.

"I’d gone to work on October 15 and Kimberley was having a regular scan at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. She phoned me at 12.15pm to say they were going to deliver the babies and to come to the hospital. I still didn’t comprehend that it was happening that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I arrived at the hospital at 12.40pm and rushed straight to where Kimberley was getting an emergency caesarean section. By 1.05pm Sophia was in my arms.

Sophia with twin sister Layla on one of the tots rare visits to her Larbert home. Pic: Contributed

"But then everyone in the room was really quiet as doctors worked in the corner trying to resuscitate Layla which thankfully they did.”

The babies needed to be cared for in a specialist neonatal unit and, as there was no room in Glasgow’s Sick Children’s Hospital, they were sent to Edinburgh instead.

For six weeks the new parents spent every moment with their girls. Sophia, who weighed 4lbs 12.5oz at birth, only spent one week in the intensive care unit and three as an inpatient. But there were more concerns around Layla, who was just 3lbs 9oz when she was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although Sophia wasn’t technically a patient she still spent her first six weeks living in a room with us on the ward before a space was found for Layla in Glasgow,” said Craig. “She was transferred by blue light ambulance while we travelled through with Sophia.”

Craig and Kimberley Turnbull with daughters Sophia and Layla. Pic: Contributed

This is when the family first discovered Ronald McDonald House Glasgow (RMHG) where they were to spend the next year of their lives as little Layla battled for survival.

Although the tot did manage to get “day passes” to spend time in the family home with her parents and sister, Layla’s complex needs, including a feeding and tracheostomy tubes, meant it wasn’t until CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland) and NHS Forth Valley’s community care team were able to put round the clock nursing in place that she could stay with them overnight. Thankfully this did happen on a few occasions, including last Christmas.

However, she was back in the Glasgow hospital when the couple were contacted on February 7 and told to come quickly. Sadly, on this occasion Layla was unable to rally and passed away peacefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the couple’s overwhelming grief, they were determined to fundraise in Layla’s memory. Over £11,500 was collected with £5000 going to RMHG, a similar amount to CHAS and £1500 to the John O’Byrne Foundation which organises treats for Scotland’s sickest children. Layla attended what was her only Christmas party last December organised by the charity.

Graeme Beck and Craig Turnbull who both will be taking part in the Loch Ness Marathon this weekend for Ronald McDonald House Glasgow. Pic: Contributed

Now Craig, a radio journalist who used to work as a sports reporter with The Falkirk Herald, is tackling the Loch News Marathon on Sunday to raise more cash for RMHG.

He added: “It’s not been easy trying to fit training runs around work and spending time with the family. But for me running has been part of the grief process and it helps me to feel close to Layla. I definitely feel there are mental health benefits to challenging myself this way. Knowing how much Layla battled, I tell myself that I can do this.”

Running with him to raise funds for the same charity will Craig’s friend Graeme Beck, also of Larbert. In 2017, Graeme and his wife Daryl also stayed in RMHG for ten weeks when their son Aiden was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley, 31, a GP in Forth Valley, said: “RMHG is so much more than a ‘house’, it became our home. Being able to stay just a few minute walk away from the ward, in a wonderful place filled with love, amazing staff and other families to share your journey with, who are all going through some of the most difficult times of their lives, is absolutely invaluable.

“We will never truly be able to put into words how much they did for our family. They gave us a place out away from the hospital to make so many amazing family memories and it became a place where both our girls achieved many of their ‘firsts’. First smiles, words, waves, bum shuffles, times at a soft play area, picnics in the garden to name just a few. It will stay with us forever and we hope any other family who finds themselves in the unimaginable position of having a critically unwell child needing specialist level care, has access to the house should they need it.”

The couple set a £500 target for Craig’s marathon effort but have already raised over £2200 through a JustGiving page.

Their next big day will be October 15 when they celebrate Sophia’s second birthday along with her grandparents Kirsty and Colin Douglas of Grangemouth, and Tom and Audrey Turnbull of Linlithgow, as well as other family and friends.