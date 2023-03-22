News you can trust since 1845
Local store and school police officer team up to help Grangemouth High pupils

A local Spar store has kindly donated £500 worth of vouchers to Grangemouth High School so it can use them for its breakfast club.

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT

The breakfast club, which gives pupils a good meal to start their day in the right way, was not the only beneficiary of the Charlotte Dundas store’s generosity – it also donated £250 to the school to allow it to purchase cycle helmets and other safety equipment for pupils who participate in school PC Raymond Marr’s bicycle training sessions.

Members of Charlotte Dundas Spar team donate £500 worth of vouchers to Grangemouth High School's breakfast club
