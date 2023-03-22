Local store and school police officer team up to help Grangemouth High pupils
A local Spar store has kindly donated £500 worth of vouchers to Grangemouth High School so it can use them for its breakfast club.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT
The breakfast club, which gives pupils a good meal to start their day in the right way, was not the only beneficiary of the Charlotte Dundas store’s generosity – it also donated £250 to the school to allow it to purchase cycle helmets and other safety equipment for pupils who participate in school PC Raymond Marr’s bicycle training sessions.