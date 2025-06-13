Local Hospice Lottery scheme brings in £6m for Strathcarron

A lottery scheme has helped raise £6 million for Strathcarron Hospice in the last 13 years.

The local facility joined the Local Hospice Lottery scheme in 2012.

Money is raised through supporters joining the not-for-profit lottery and nominating Strathcarron as their local beneficiary, all while being in with a chance to win weekly cash prizes.

Strathcarron Hospice needs £19,452 to operate every day to support palliative care and end of life patients and their loved ones, supporting approximately 1300 people a year across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

People are being encouraged to sign up for the Hospice Lottery to help Strathcarron. Pic: Contributed

Jackie Johnston, Strathcarron Hospice fundraising manager, said: “This successful partnership is crucial in enabling us to provide our vital services and over £6 million has been raised for the hospice since we started working together.

“Due to the regular nature of the income, it allows us to plan-ahead at a time when our services come under increasing demand. Lotteries are incredibly complex to operate and we do not have the resource to do this so working in partnership with Local Hospice Lottery enables people in the local area take part.

"There are currently 14,578 players who would perhaps not financially support Strathcarron Hospice in any other way … a favourite part of my job is making the call to major prize winners; it makes their day as well as mine.

“Our partnership with Local Hospice Lottery helps us immensely now, and will continue to do so in the future. This is a great way to show your local hospice you care, all while being in with a chance to win weekly cash prizes.”

Gary Hawkes, chief executive officer at Local Hospice Lottery said: “Working with the team at Strathcarron Hospice for the last 13 years has been a pleasure. £6 million is a staggering sum and is a reflection of the high regard within which the hospice is held, as well as being a testament to the generosity of the local community and the dedication and commitment of our amazing fundraisers. It just goes to show what can be achieved through the long-term commitment of a successful partnership – congratulations to all at Strathcarron Hospice”

You can sign up to support Strathcarron here