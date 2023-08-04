Local hero Peter Wright celebrated for his mission to help Maasai girls

The 76-year-old has been recongnised for his incredible fundraising efforts.

Peter recently travelled Eight River Valleys of Dumfries and Galloway in 21 days to raise more than £3000 for Scottish charity Joseph Thomson Maasai Trust.

The charity's funding provides an education for Massai girls, which enables them to have control of their own futures. Currently, cultural pressures against the education of women are overwhelming and, sadly, the majority of Maasai women in Kenya are destined to live a life of poverty and oppression.

​Westport Vets Stuart McMorrow was delighted to present last month’s Local Hero Award certificate to Peter Wright.

Peter is no stranger to supporting charities. He volunteered with the John Muir Trust and National Trust for Scotland and spent 20 years developing the Duke of Edinburgh Award in the Edinburgh area, for which he received the MBE.

The National Trust for Scotland also presented him with the George Waterston Memorial Award for outstanding commitment.

Peter said: “Charities have just been a key part of my entire adult life. I like to be involved, active and doing useful things; charities have and are providing the means to do this.

“About 30 years ago, I started creating charities where I felt there were gaps.

“The most rewarding part of what I'm doing is seeing the benefits. There’s a myriad of ways that this shows but, if I am to pick one, it is the testimonials that the Maasai girls in Kenya write in response to the education that the Joseph Thomson Maasai Trust is funding, year on year.

“What these girls say, very much in their own words, is truly heartwarming. From this, we know that our efforts are life-transforming. Now that is hard to beat.

“We are now just at the cusp of some exciting new developments, including educational outreach, a partnership with Newbattle Abbey College and our five year plan. We are always on the active lookout for new Trustees, and those who can help us take our vision forward.

“All of the members of our board are involved in fundraising, in one way or another. Most recently, Richard Horsburgh and his family, who live in Winchburgh, climbed Kilaminjaro in Tanzania to celebrate his 60th birthday, and chose our charity as their fundraising cause.”

While Peter has not been out to visit the Massai, three of the charity’s trustees have.

Peter's recent mission by bike-campling was a full-on 21 day long mission.

He said: “I discovered bike-camping about ten years ago when, following necessary ankle surgery, I found I couldn't quite manage to hike and carry a pack the way I used to.

"Bike-camping is an amazing alternative and I just love it. My recent Eight River Valleys of Dumfries and Galloway, closely followed by Crossing the Southern Cairngorms, were both wonderful experiences. To be able to tackle such challenges at my age is rewarding.

“There were tough bits in both, but my resilience and determination seemed to win the day.”

Next year, aged 77, he's planning to cross Scotland diagonally, covering 777km, swimming in seven lochs and climbing seven big hills.