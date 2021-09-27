Jawad and Asiyah Javed, owners of the Day Today store in Alloa Road, were one of three winners in the Shop Local, Shop Little Heroes Awards, created by the Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN).

The couple now go forward to the national awards in January 2022, where the overall winner will be announced.

At the start of the pandemic, Jawad and Asiyah tracked the needs of their customers and found that hand wash, gel sanitiser and baby food supplies were running low everywhere.

NFRN National President Stuart Reddish with Jawad Javed and Asiyah Javed

They managed to source these products and gave them away for free to those that needed them.

They gave out over 3000 Covid-19 hand care packages to elderly and infirm customers and delivered them free of charge to those who couldn’t collect.

As the pandemic progressed, people started to need face masks and food packages; again, the generous couple established a supplier for these products and quickly got them to where they were needed most, at no cost.

On winning the Heroes award, Jawad said: “I can’t believe it. There are so many other people doing a really good job.

“This achievement is not just about me – it’s about my wife, my parents, my kids and all our staff, who have worked together as a team. I’m very glad to receive the award for all of them.”

NFRN National President Stuart Reddish said: “Jawad and his team are outstanding examples of the fantastic work that is being done by independent retailers throughout the UK and Ireland on a daily basis.

“Stores like this are the backbone of our communities. They fully deserved to be recognised for their dedication and determination to continue providing a first class service during these difficult times.”

They were presented with the award by NFRN National President Stuart Reddish at a celebration lunch held at the Ritz Hotel, in London.

They also received hundreds of pounds worth of free stock from awards sponsors - Booker, Boost, Mondelez, and the NFRN.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.