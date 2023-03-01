Local groups can secure life changing cash at the free Falkirk Funders Fayre

The free CVS Falkirk and District-organised event takes place in Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Community Centre from 10am on Tuesday, March 7, giving groups the opportunity to speak with 20 local and national funders and grant givers.

Organisations attending on the day include National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, Foundation Scotland, Postcode Lottery Trust, Tesco Community Grants, Falkirk Council Funding, Robertson Trust, Falkirk Business Gateway, Asda Foundation and Sustrans.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, although it is specifically aimed at third sector groups and organisations, including charities, social enterprises, community and voluntary groups.

CVS Falkirk CEO Victoria McRae is looking forward to meeting local groups who attend the Falkirk Funders Fayre

CVS Falkirk and District CEO Victoria McRae said: “Falkirk Funders Fayre is always an incredibly important event for us, and the third sector locally, but even more so

this year. We know the cost of living crisis has meant a huge increase in demand for the sector’s services, and at the same time, their own costs have gone up.

"That’s why we organise the Funders Fayre each year – to offer them a real chance to speak to grant funders face to face, ask practical questions, and learn more about the funds available to them.