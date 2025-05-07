Local football club look for the nod from Falkirk Council to upgrade facilities

By James Trimble
Published 7th May 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 14:47 BST
A local football clubs is looking to upgrade its facilities before the start of next season.

Newtown Park Association Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 28, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, May 6, to site modular buildings at Bo’ness United FC, in Newton Park, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness.

The application is also looking for permission to construct stairs, ramps and fences at the site.

According to the online planning documents the new additions to site will replace existing toilet and changing facilities.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
