Local authority reports reduction of child poverty in Falkirk area

According to Falkirk Council new figures show child poverty in the area has fallen as it continues to provide support for low-income families.

The latest data from the End Child Poverty coalition shows that 25.1 per cent of children in Falkirk were living in relative poverty after housing costs in 2022/23, down from 26.2 per cent the previous year – a reduction of nearly 400 children – placing it below the UK average of 31 per cent.

However, Falkirk’s rate remains higher than the Scottish average of 23 per cent.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This reduction is a step in the right direction and shows that local partner action can make a real difference but no child should grow up in poverty, and we must not lose sight of the fact that more than one in four children in our area are still affected.

Falkirk Council has reported a reduction in child poverty (Picture: Submitted)

“The figures reflect the work we have been doing with partners to support families, maximise incomes and break down barriers that keep people in poverty.

“Through our Building a Fairer Falkirk strategy, we are using data to identify those most in need, promoting national benefits like the Scottish Child Payment, and ensuring people get the right advice at the right time.

“We have also invested in employability services that support parents to build confidence, gain skills, and secure sustainable work.

“We know there’s still a long way to go, and that progress won’t always be quick or easy, but we’re committed to continuing this work, listening to the experiences of local families, and doing everything we can to reduce inequality in Falkirk.”

Local actions which contributed to the reduction include promoting national support through targeted local promotion of Scottish social security benefits – this has led to a 94 per cent take-up of the Scottish Child Payment, the highest rate in Scotland.

The council has also improved data-sharing between services, helping more families gain access to free school meals, school clothing grants and Council Tax reduction.

Officers from the council and Citizens Advice Bureau have been providing advice and welfare support services to help local people secure nearly £16.6 million in financial gains last year – an increase of almost 30 per cent on the previous year.

