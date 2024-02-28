Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The elected officials will decide at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, March 5, if they will grant the charity a 25-year Community Benefit Lease to enable the Foundation to support delivery of its ambitious plans to build a vibrant community asset.

Once built, the hub will improve people's mental health and well being through activities such as community football, mental health programmes, and educational initiatives. It will also house classrooms, office space, changing rooms and showers - facilities the charity believes will encourage more people to take part in activities such as women's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An evaluation of the charity’s proposals to transform the 787m2 site has also highlighted the substantial social, health, and voluntary contributions that the Foundation's initiatives will bring, far outweighing the waived rental income for the council.

The council is proposing to rent out unused land at the rear of Falkirk Stadium for £1 per year(Picture: Submitted)

The foundation has already secured £720,00 of funding for the hub from The Scottish FA’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport Levelling Up Fund allocation, EB Scotland, and sportscotland.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services, said: “This proposal would open up a major investment by the Falkirk Foundation in a community hub that could benefit the local area and help improve mental health and general well being.