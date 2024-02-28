Local authority looking to rent land near Falkirk Stadium for £1 a year to create commuity hub
The elected officials will decide at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, March 5, if they will grant the charity a 25-year Community Benefit Lease to enable the Foundation to support delivery of its ambitious plans to build a vibrant community asset.
Once built, the hub will improve people's mental health and well being through activities such as community football, mental health programmes, and educational initiatives. It will also house classrooms, office space, changing rooms and showers - facilities the charity believes will encourage more people to take part in activities such as women's football.
An evaluation of the charity’s proposals to transform the 787m2 site has also highlighted the substantial social, health, and voluntary contributions that the Foundation's initiatives will bring, far outweighing the waived rental income for the council.
The foundation has already secured £720,00 of funding for the hub from The Scottish FA’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport Levelling Up Fund allocation, EB Scotland, and sportscotland.
Malcolm Bennie, director of place services, said: “This proposal would open up a major investment by the Falkirk Foundation in a community hub that could benefit the local area and help improve mental health and general well being.
"This commitment to empowering and supporting healthier and stronger communities aligns well with the Council’s priorities. It is now down to councillors to decide if this is the best way forward for the Falkirk area.”