Local authority look to secure contractor to create new sports facilities in Bo'ness and Denny

Elected officials at Falkirk Council are now weighing up their to find out which firm or firms will land the contract to deliver multi-million-pound sport and leisure facilities in Bo’ness and Denny.

Members of the executive, which meets on Thursday, June 19, will will also be asked to support the development of a detailed business case for major investment at Braes High School, which remains subject to future approval.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services, said: “Sport and leisure facilities are a key part of healthy and thriving communities – but this investment is about more than just buildings.

"It’s about creating high-quality facilities that meet local needs and expectations. These proposals lay out a clear route from planning to delivery and support our approved approach for sport and leisure provision through hub and spoke models across the council area."

An artists impression of the proposed development in Bo'ness (Picture: Submitted)

The report before members sets out how it can best provide value for money, reduce risk, and keep project timescales on track through contract appointments. It will also look at how officers can bring in experienced teams to support and manage the successful delivery of the projects.

The approach includes appointing one contractor to manage the construction of the new community sports and leisure facilities at Bo’ness Academy and in Denny Town Centre, alongside technical consultants who would support design and delivery at both sites and help develop the business case for Braes.

If approved, the procurement process would commence week beginning June 23, with appointments expected later in the summer.

Design Development is already progressing at Bo’ness Academy to prepare for the proposed new £4.3 million community sport and leisure wing, the first new facility of its kind to be built in the council’s Sport and Leisure Investment Programme.

Site investigations are underway, statutory consents progressing, and internal school alterations are currently being finalised. If the procurement strategy is approved, construction is anticipated to start in late 2025 /early 2026, with completion targeted for autumn/winter 2026.

The project involves several complex elements that require careful planning and management, including the demolition of the neighbouring former recreation centre – which involves asbestos removal – and the transition of the Academy from public-private partnership (PPP) back to Council ownership in August.

The Denny project – a standalone facility in the town centre – forms part of phase two of the Sport and Leisure Investment Programme and is projected to cost £5.3 million.

It is anticipated that work will start in spring/summer 2026 and be completed by summer/autumn 2027. The project represents a further phase of the regeneration of Denny Town Centre. Site investigations and design development are already underway, alongside work to progress statutory consents and preparation of a business case.

As for the Braes High School development, feedback from the local community highlighted the courtyard infill as the preferred option.

Officers are continuing to develop a business case that considers the provision of community sport and leisure facilities together with future education accommodation needs within Braes High School.

The business case is proposed to be considered by members in December 2025 and if the project is approved to proceed in principle, the required investment would be considered as part of the 2026/27 budget setting process. The cost of the Braes project is estimated at £7.5 million.

