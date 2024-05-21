Local authority gives green light to gas network's Grangemouth hydrogen pipeline
and live on Freeview channel 276
SGN’s Local Transmission System Futures project aims to repurpose a 30km long natural gas pipeline between Grangemouth and Granton that is no longer in use so it can carry hydrogen.
As part of the project, SGN lodged an application with the council on October 10 last year to install a gated compound with pipework and valves on Bo’ness Road and on Tuesday, May 21 this year planning officers acting under delegated powers certified the proposal as lawful.
In the last week leaflets have been posted through Grangemouth residents’ doors giving details of a “pioneering” “world first” project which will lead six months of traffic restrictions and “rolling road closures”.
The construction phase of the project also involves the construction of a new 1.2km long natural gas pipeline linking the existing Grangemouth to Granton pipeline to the source hydrogen source at the Ineos Grangemouth facility.
Work has now commenced on the A904 Bo’ness Road and, as a result, traffic restrictions have been put in place for the period the project takes to complete. At this stage it is believed to be six months.
The leaflet states: “Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the project to ensure continued traffic flow in both directions of the A904. The support of the Grangemouth community is invaluable as we work together to build a sustainable future.
"We’d like to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we carry out this world first project.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.