Local authority asked to grant permission for new houses in Falkirk area

A developer is looking to put up new houses in the council area and is now awaiting the go ahead from planners.

Cedarwood Developments Scotland Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, March 17, looking for permission to construct four new homes and associated infrastructure on land to the south of 3 Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead.

The proposal is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of May 16, 2025.

