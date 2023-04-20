Local artist's design features in public art trail as sheep head to Falkirk attractions

The ‘Flock to the Show’ art trail features 38 sheep sculptures, decorated by artists from across the UK, on tour at various locations across the country.

And among those artworks touring the country over the coming weeks is one designed by Dennyloanhead artist Julie Cully.

The Flock to the Show campaign by The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) celebrates the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show this summer.

Two of the 38 sculptures are currently located at the Helix Park, home of The Kelpies.

The artworks are designed to engage visitors of all ages and the trail will also raise awareness of different causes related to farming including regenerative agriculture, rural isolation and climate change.

The flock are currently on display at locations across Perth, Dundee, Fife and Central Scotland until April 30.

Julie Cully designed the ‘A Day in the Life of Scotland’ sheep, which features playful designs that relate to all of the typical Scottish things that she was told about when she moved here from England. She went to agricultural college before spending ten years travelling the world, driving lorries for a safari company from London to Kathmandu before moving back to the UK.

Her sheep creation is currently located in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Ross Fraser and Claire Morgan, from Scottish Canals, with 'Clova' at the Falkirk Wheel. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

Three sheep are currently on show in the Falkirk district with ‘Esha’ by Anna Bilyk and ‘Daisy Meadow’ by Rosie Watson at the Helix Visitor Centre and ‘Clova’ by Nina Houston at the Falkirk Wheel.

Artist and printmaker Anna Bilyk, who is based in Central Scotland, took inspiration for ‘Esha’ from her travels and the process she uses to design images for lino printmaking. ‘Esha’ features Scottish icons like the Kelpies and the Forth Bridge.

Other sheep within the Forth Valley area can be found at DM Hall, Bridge of Allan; Fallinech Farm; Stirling Train Station; United Auctions, Stirling; Legends at the Wallace Monument; Stirling Trailer Centre and the Smiddy Blair Drummond.

Kay Adam, a director at RHASS said: “We can’t wait to see our flock out and about across the region. Not only does Flock to the Show celebrate the return of the Golden Shears to the Royal Highland Show, but it also shines a spotlight on important causes in the agricultural and rural sectors - not to mention some incredible local artists. We encourage everyone to join in and try to spot as many of our flock as they can - with such a brilliant and diverse range of designs from talented artists, visitors won’t be disappointed!”

The Flock to the Show sculptures are currently touring Scotland. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

After their current stay, the flock will visit locations in Strathclyde, Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and the Scottish Borders before coming together in one location at the Royal Highland Show from June 22-25 during the Golden Shears.

The flock will be auctioned in September to raise funds that will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund.

There’s also an opportunity for children and adults of all ages to win a VIP Royal Highland Show family experience by downloading a sheep outline from the Royal Highland Show website and creating their own design.

To find out more about the tour including all the locations and how details on how to take part in the competition visit the Flock to the Show section of the Royal Highland Show’s website.

