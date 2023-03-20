Organised by LK Galaxy 2014 and 2013 teams, it will be held at the King George V playing field in Livingston Terrace, Redding over the weekend of June 17 and 18.

Development teams will take part on the Saturday and intermediate on the Sunday with both days running from 10am to 4pm.

There will be several pitches running at the same time and each team which enters is guaranteed at least five 30 minute games. There will be a maximum of 12 teams on each day with all players competing to receive a medal.

LK Galaxy players are ready to welcome teams to their tournament

Dave Lambert for the organisers said: “We have invited local businesses to be a part of our weekend. We also have the local care home at Barleystone Court coming up to watch the 13s festival and will be providing them with free hot drinks and biscuits.”

He added that entertainment for the weekend is currently being finalised to ensure that each day is a great day out for all the family. There will also be food stalls for those attending to enjoy.

The teams have also thanked Tesco Redding for their support for the festival and their offer of free parking over the weekend, as well as provision of free fruit and water for young players.