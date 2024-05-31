Living and learning: Care experienced youngsters' new film is shown at Bo'ness Hippodrome
A new film created by youngsters who have experienced life in the care system got its big premiere this week.
Members of the Falkirk Champs group – made up of care experienced young people from across the Falkirk area – launched their first film, Dear Education, at Bo’ness Hippodrome on Wednesday.
The film, about a school day from a care-experienced perspective, highlights the importance of fostering a positive learning environment for all children and will be shown in all Falkirk schools.
Visit the Champs website for more information.
