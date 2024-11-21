Live stream learning: Falkirk area primary school pupils learn how to tackle flooding in nature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Westquarter Primary School took part in an exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) event this week.

Organised by Falkirk Council in partnership with AECOM, the event was designed to inspire young learners while introducing them to practical solutions for environmental challenges and focused on learning how to reduce flooding and protect local rivers and burns.

This initiative is part of work being carried out by AECOM, which was appointed by the council in 2022 to provide a Surface Water Management Plan (SWMP) and a Natural Flood Management (NFM) study being carried out in Westquarter, which has been identified as a Potentially Vulnerable Area (PVA) for flooding.

The STEM event engaged Westquarter’s P5 pupils in a hands-on learning experience about the role of healthy rivers in reducing flood risks.

The session, which combined classroom activities with outdoor exploration, provided insights into how natural solutions can work alongside engineering to manage surface water and improve river health.

In the classroom, pupils explored what makes a river “healthy,” learning about the impacts of surface water runoff and how slowing its flow can reduce flooding downstream.

They also learned about natural flood management (NFM) techniques, which use nature-based solutions to complement traditional engineering methods.

The highlight of the event was a visit to the Westquarter Burn, where pupils saw real-life examples of the challenges and opportunities discussed in class.

Observing the burn up close, they were able to put theory into practice, investigating its current condition and considering ways to improve its health and resilience.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: “The STEM event reflects our commitment to integrating education and environmental management, ensuring that today’s pupils become tomorrow’s stewards of their environment.

“By fostering early interest in STEM subjects and highlighting their real-world applications, initiatives like this also contribute to broader goals of sustainability and community resilience.”

Claire Miller, Water Consultant from AECOM said: “Our aim is to not only create practical solutions for reducing flood risk but also to engage the next generation in understanding the importance of river health.

“Through this STEM event, we hope to inspire pupils to think like engineers and scientists, applying what they learn to their surroundings and sparking a lifelong curiosity for problem-solving.”