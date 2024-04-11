Live acts and stacks of vinyl treasure greet Falkirk Bairns who make the arduous trek to Stirling next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long established record shop Europa Music, in Friars Street, will be hosting its 14th annual event on Saturday, April 20, to mark the importance of independent music stores in this increasingly digital world.

Now in its 48th year of trading, Europa is still the place to go in Forth Valley for all your physical – actually touchable – vinyl and CD needs when the majority of the world is downloading away like no one’s business, instead of leafing and flipping through stacks and stacks of wonderful albums.

The store will be putting on live acts throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top turns include Falkirk’s very own Media Whores. along with Box o’ Bananas. The Voodoo Hounds and many more.