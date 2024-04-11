Live acts and stacks of vinyl treasure greet Falkirk Bairns who make the arduous trek to Stirling next weekend
Long established record shop Europa Music, in Friars Street, will be hosting its 14th annual event on Saturday, April 20, to mark the importance of independent music stores in this increasingly digital world.
Now in its 48th year of trading, Europa is still the place to go in Forth Valley for all your physical – actually touchable – vinyl and CD needs when the majority of the world is downloading away like no one’s business, instead of leafing and flipping through stacks and stacks of wonderful albums.
The store will be putting on live acts throughout the day.
Top turns include Falkirk’s very own Media Whores. along with Box o’ Bananas. The Voodoo Hounds and many more.
The shop opens at 9am and the live music kicks out the jams from noon to around 5pm.
