Little Princess Trust: Annabelle, 9, goes for the chop to help children who lose hair

Nine-year-old Annabelle Gray from Larbert had her lots of her locks chopped last weekend by Emma Grindlay at Elle Hair in Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk.

Her 16 inches of blonde hair will now be donated to The Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Proud mum Susan said: “Annabelle wanted to donate her hair to help other children who lost theirs. She has a friend who lost her hair and she has said that if she ever lost her hair it would make her sad.

Schoolgirl Annabelle Gray with her before and after hair cut

"Thanks to Emma who did not take any payment for the charity event.”

A P5 pupil at Kinnaird Primary School, Annabelle has also been fundraising with her younger sister Roslynn, by having an Easter raffle for friends and family, as well as a cake sale in her garden.

The youngsters have raised £400 and thank everyone for their generous donations.

Since 2006, The Little Princess Trust has provided more than 12,000 wigs and have given grants totalling more than £17 million towards research projects focussed on finding more effective treatments for childhood cancers.

Annabelle Gray had her hair cut by Emma Grindlay at Elle Hair in Falkirk

Receiving a wig can help a child regain their confidence and sense of identity at a really difficult time.

In 2012 the charity received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.