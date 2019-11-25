Little Mix are heading back to Falkirk

Top girl band Little Mix will return to Falkirk for a concert this summer.

The group previously played Falkirk Stadium in 2018 – and now they’re heading back on Friday, June 26.

This is the first big name act to be announced for a Westfield venue in 2020.

The Killers will play on May 28 and the day after the Little Mix concert on Saturday, June 27 Irish popstars Westlife will be on stage.

The world’s biggest girl land announced their 21-date summer 2020 tour this morning. The only other Scottish date is Sunday, July 26 in Aberdeen.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Thursday, November 28 from www.gigsinscotland.com

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’.

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

At least 75p from every ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability.