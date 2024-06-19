Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family is continue to fundraise for charities in memory of a Polmont man who died suddenly in 2022.

They are again hosting a football tournament in memory of Euan Anderson, who died from a rare heart condition, aged only 25.

The second Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy will take place at Little Kerse playing fields, Grangemouth, on Saturday, July 6.

All money raised will go to their chosen charities, the Galaxy Foundation, and the British Heart Foundation.

Euan's mum, dad, sisters and family with the trophy being played for in the Euan Anderson Memorial Cup competition. Pic: Dave Johnston

Such was the success of the inaugural event that this year they are holding two additional competitions.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, they are hosting a junior football tournament, then on the weekend of July 13 and 14, there will be a girls tournament. All taking place at Little Kerse.