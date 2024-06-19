Little Kerse to play host to second Euan Anderson Memorial tournament
They are again hosting a football tournament in memory of Euan Anderson, who died from a rare heart condition, aged only 25.
The second Euan Anderson Memorial Trophy will take place at Little Kerse playing fields, Grangemouth, on Saturday, July 6.
All money raised will go to their chosen charities, the Galaxy Foundation, and the British Heart Foundation.
Such was the success of the inaugural event that this year they are holding two additional competitions.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, they are hosting a junior football tournament, then on the weekend of July 13 and 14, there will be a girls tournament. All taking place at Little Kerse.
For more details on how to enter or details of the competitions, visit https://bit.ly/3z1pHub
