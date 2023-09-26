Little Devin's arrival marks the start of this Falkirk district family's fifth generation
Devin Balloch, who is eight months old, was the first born in the family’s fifth generation. The youngster is the great great grandson of Irene Bryson, 89, from Polmont.
The other generations are Irene’s son Derek Bryson, 67; Derek’s daughter Diane Balloch, 49; and her son Ryan Balloch, 22, who is Devin’s dad. Derek, Diane and Ryan all live in Whitecross.
New grandmother Diane, who works with NHS Lothian, said: “It’s amazing having a fifth generation in our family. Some people don’t get to meet their grandparents never mind great and great great grandparents.
“My gran has helped raise us all with watching myself and brother while mum and dad worked, and she watched my boys while myself and my partner Steven worked.”
The arrival of Devin has brought joy and excitement for the whole family. Great great gran Irene commented: “It’s beautiful and I’ve enjoyed looking after them all and helped raise them all. We’re all really close and all get together on a Thursday.”
Great grandad Derek said he looks too young to be a great grandad but Devin is a welcome addition to the family tree.