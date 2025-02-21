Litter in Larbert leads to closure of road to allow clean up
Lochlands Loan in Larbert will be subject to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order and will be closed to passing traffic from 8am to 4pm on Thursday, February 27, to allow Falkirk Council estates operatives to work safely on the narrow road layout.
Over time, roadside litter can pose risks to both pedestrians and motorists. This clean up effort aims to improve safety, maintain road conditions, and enhance the overall appearance of the community.
Falkirk Council deputy leader Paul Garner, said: “We understand road closures are inconvenient, for local residents and businesses but this temporary measure is essential to ensure the work is carried out safely.
“It is unfortunate that we have to carry out this clean up due to inconsiderate car users throwing litter out of the window as they drive past."
