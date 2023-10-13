Linlithgow's iconic Crown of Thorns is saved, in the nick of time

The town’s famous Crown of Thorns is currently surrounded by scaffolding to allow contractors Mathesons to unwrap the old cladding and put right 60 years of weather damage.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the old cladding has been removed, the contractors have revealed just how timely the work is for the underlying laminated timber structure.

Brian Lightbody, project lead for St Michael’s Parish Church, said: “From previous inspections, we had an idea of how extensive the weather damage would be on the spire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, what we’ve uncovered is that the damage is more severe than we had hoped.

While damage to the structure is extensive, it's been caught in the nick of time.

“We’re just in time to save the spire; another bad winter and the structure could have been in real jeopardy.”

There’s good news to report, however, alongside the bad.

Brian explained: “We’re confident all the damage can be repaired. Our expert project team are working closely with the contractor to assess the implications and to manage the repair process from here.”

The scaffolding will remain visible for a further two to three months while the damaged areas of the structure are replaced or repaired, before the new bronze alloy cladding is installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian added: “The original cladding was installed using the best systems available at the time in 1964.

“Now we can use an industry standard system that should see off decades of wind and rain.”

The work follows a major fundraising campaign that has so far brought in £385,000.

And this week, the man leading that drive wanted to once again thank everyone in the town who has so far supported the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Miller, who has led the Aspire fundraising for the last two years, said: “We could only start the work thanks to the fantastic support the community has given us.

“This, along with grant funding now received from the Church of Scotland General Trustees, the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and the Pilgrim Trust, has enabled us to get on with the work, with one further major grant shortly to be announced.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed and our prayers going up that what we’ve raised will see the job through.”

It’s an expensive business replacing the cladding with a new composite that will stand the test of time.

However, Alan believes it will be money well spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “With the dusky gold colour and clean lines of the new cladding, once the spire is unwrapped I’m convinced the wow factor will show it was worth all the effort.”