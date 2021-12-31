Linlithgow tree planting event

Burgh Beautiful is planting 350 young tree slips at Triangle Wood.

The work will run from 10am and the group expect it to take two/ three hours.

Margaret Harrison from Burgh Beautiful said: “An hour of your time would be a great help.”

The trees have been given to Burgh Beautiful by the Woodland Trust and will complete the main planting effort on the site.

Margaret added: "The job is simply to clear a small patch of ground and make a cross slit with a spade to insert the young tree plug. Then add a spiral tree guard and a supporting cane. Triangle Wood is approached from the Leisure Centre by crossing the sports field walking parallel to the canal.”