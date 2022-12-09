Since 2016, the tree has served as one of remembrance for people who want to remember loved ones at what can be a difficult time of year for many – with empty seats at the Christmas table.

The Tree of Light initiative is organised annually by the Rotary Club of Linlithgow Grange as a fundraiser for good causes. The campaign was launched at the Advent Fayre and runs until the end of December.

Member Allan Robertson said: “The town’s Christmas tree at Linlithgow Cross, placed right at the very heart of the community, will once again provide a focal point for both remembrance and celebration.

Tree of Light is a beacon of hope for charities.

“Primarily, the tree is a tree of remembrance – a beacon of light and hope in the bleakest of circumstances for some who look on Christmas with trepidation and even despair.

“However, the tree can also be a tree of celebration – perhaps of a friend or family member past or present, or to celebrate a milestone event such as a significant anniversary or birthday or a new arrival.

“There will be many personal reasons to make dedications. Many, of course, are also happy simply to give a donation in aid of the various good causes the event supports.”

For those that wish it, the names of the people who are to be acknowledged and the tributes written are displayed on panels encircling the base of the tree as well as on the dedicated Tree of Light website so that it can be shared with family and friends wherever they are.

Club members hope that the big-hearted folks of Linlithgow will once again help raise a significant amount for various organisations working locally. This year, the club is proud to be supporting the following causes:

West Lothian Foodbank provides nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis. It is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks and is supported by The Trussell Trust.

1st Step Linlithgow is a social enterprise that helps people in recovery to get their self-esteem and sense of purpose back so that they can move on in their lives. 1st Step Bikes uses cycling and cycling repairs to build skills and friendships. 1st Step Cafe meets in Longcroft Hall weekly on Tuesdays to help foster a sense of community.

Warm Welcome Spaces exists to support and champion the community response to the cost-of-living crisis and will be available in Linlithgow for warmth, comfort, companionship, information about energy use/saving, listening support, food and drink, and warm clothing. It needs support financially to supply materials and volunteers.

Aspire is the fundraising campaign set up to help restore one of Linlithgow’s most stunning architectural symbols. The Crown of Thorns spire of St Michael’s Parish Church has become the modern built symbol of the town, but the Scottish weather has taken its toll.

Thanks to sponsorship from Alan Steel Asset Management, Pacitti Jones, Stewart Electrical, and Cala Homes East, every penny donated will go to the charities.

Dedication packs can be found in shops along the High Street. Forms can also be downloaded at www.linlithgowtreeoflight.org.uk.