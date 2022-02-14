Linlithgow student's college graduation award
A Linlithgow student was honoured with a top award at Forth Valley Colleges’ recent graduation ceremony.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 6:00 am
Jenny Thomson (20) was named the Most Promising Student in the Department of Care, Sport and Construction.
Jenny, who graduated with a HNC Childhood Practice, now has ambitions of becoming a primary school teacher and is currently working three days a week at Queensferry Primary as a pupil support assistant.
She said: “I feel very proud to have won this award. I loved the placement aspect of the course and liked the research and graded unit areas too. It is a very hard course and there is a lot of hard work to be done, but it is very rewarding.”