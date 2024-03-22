Linlithgow runners invited to Guyancourse 10K 2024
Runners in Linlithgow are being invited to take part in the Guyancourse 10k Run on Sunday, May 5.
Neil Macdonald, LTA committee member, said: “With the Olympics being held this year in Paris, our twinning friends have successfully bid for funding to invite and host 13 runners from Linlithgow to participate in their 10K.
“Not only would participants be hosted by local families but thanks to funding from the Paris Olympics legacy funding, they would also be offered a tour of some of the sites being used for this year’s Olympics, a celebration dinner and free transport to and from these events and the station or airport of arrival and departure.”
Anyone interested in taking up this incredible invite should email [email protected].