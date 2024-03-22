Neil Macdonald, LTA committee member, said: “With the Olympics being held this year in Paris , our twinning friends have successfully bid for funding to invite and host 13 runners from Linlithgow to participate in their 10K.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“Not only would participants be hosted by local families but thanks to funding from the Paris Olympics legacy funding, they would also be offered a tour of some of the sites being used for this year’s Olympics, a celebration dinner and free transport to and from these events and the station or airport of arrival and departure.”