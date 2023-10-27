It might sound like a bit of a cliche but it’s fair to say that the fifth staging of Linlithgow Round Table’s Beer Festival was the biggest and best yet.

And you don’t have to take my word for it as the figures speak for themselves!

More than 1000 pints were supped and 400 pies scoffed during the event at the town’s Masonic Hall from 1pm to 11.30pm on Satruday.

While Tablers are still totting up the figures, it has also surpassed last year’s fundraising total when £6900 was raised for good causes.

After all their hard work organising the event, Round Table members had definitely earned enjoying a wee pint or two.

It was so successful that, at one point, organisers had to operate a one in, one out system and people were queuing up to get in.

Indeed, such was its success that a move to a bigger venue may be on the cards.

Gordon Robertson, Linlithgow Round Table chairman, was delighted that so many locals came out to support the event once again.

He said: “The feedback has been incredible and we’re delighted that the festival seems to be getting bigger and better with every staging.

There was no rest for the bar staff as the taps were kept pumping all day long.

“We’re lucky in that we have a few guys who are connoisseurs and pick a great selection; many people commented on how good the beers were we had on tap.

“We can’t thank everyone in the community enough for their continued support.

“We had people queuing up to get in at one point and had to operate a one in, one out system for a time which means we might have to consider hosting it in a bigger venue next year.”

It takes many hands and friends to pull off such a great event and Gordon was also at pains to thank them.

Souvenir glasses will now be at home in houses throughout Linlithgow!

He added: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to the Table members who worked extremely hard to organise the festival – a huge amount of work went into it.

“We also had more than 30 sponsors this year, to whom we are hugely grateful.

“I’d particularly like to thank Cycling Without Age Scotland, whose volunteers helped to man the bar, and independent financial advisors ARD Consultancy, which kindly sponsored the souvenir pint glasses which people were able to take home as a wee reminder of the event.”