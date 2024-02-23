Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With thousands of people giving up their time each week to ensure their community can enjoy football, the Local Legends campaign aims to shine a light on the unsung heroes dedicated to grassroots football.

Cameron Stirling has been recognised as a Local Legend for his dedication to refereeing and for promoting officiating to youngsters as a route for football development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 21, Cameron is a category three referee, balancing officiating Lowland League games with his studies at Edinburgh Napier University.

Cameron Stirling from Linlithgow has been recognised as a Local Legend for his dedication to refereeing.

The business management and marketing student is also a Youth Referee Ambassador, starting out in refereeing at just 16 and making the senior list at 17. He hopes to one day officiate a game in the Scottish Premiership.

Cameron said: “I’ve played football pretty much my whole life and just love the game.

“It’s very nice to be recognised and I’m honoured to receive it, especially when the nomination came from my peers in the referees’ department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Stranraer to Banks O’ Dee, Cameron has already travelled the length and breadth of the country as both a referee and a linesman. His passion for the game comes from growing up playing football.

As part of his recognition, Cameron enjoyed a day out at Hampden Park to watch Scotland’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Norway in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match, courtesy of Specsavers and the Scottish FA.

He also received a signed Scotland top from Steve Clarke’s men’s national squad.

Specsavers’ Arlene Stephenson, Scottish divisional chairwoman, said: “We’re proud of our long tradition in backing Scottish referees but our current partnership sees us going further than ever, helping to raise awareness of grassroots football across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Local Legends campaign is all about shining a spotlight on those away from the glamour of the top divisions, but who work just as hard. We are delighted to celebrate Cameron’s contribution to both football and his profession as a referee.