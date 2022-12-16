It was a stirring end to what had been a successful return to normality in 2022 for members of all three bands – the main band, beginners and training.

As ever, Bruce Jamieson was in fine form, presenting each number in the programme in his own inimitable fashion, giving concert goers a wee insight into each piece before the bands showcased their own perfectly-honed skills.

The night saw a mixture of music – from Christmas carols to movie scores to marches, with each of the organisation’s three bands playing their part in making sure the crowds’ toes were tapping.

And for the first time ever, the three bands came together at the end of the night for a rousing performance of Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody – with the audience getting well and truly into the spirit of the occasion and trying to outdo Noddy Holder!

The crowd were also in fine voice for the Christmas carols the band performed as part of the show.

All the band members were delighted to end the year on such a high note.

Secretary Karen Crook said: “We were delighted to have a full house and everyone very much enjoyed performing for such a packed audience.

"It was a great way to end a year in which band members enjoyed returning to normality after the pandemic, with a packed programme of marching events.

“Bruce Jamieson did an incredible job for us too, explaining each of the performances to the audience.

“It was the first time that we had the massed band event for the finale and we had everyone singing along – it was a lovely way to finish off the evening.”

The Reed Band returned to normal duties this year by performing at the Scouts St George’s Day parade on April 24, for the first time in more than 20 years. June saw the usual hive of activity, with 11 engagments including the town’s Marches celebrations.

One of the band’s youngest members Ruth Scott was crowned gala day Queen by one of the longest serving members, Murdoch Kennedy.

The training band were also involved in two Deacons’ Nights, as well as Springfield Primary School’s 40th anniversary.

Sadly, in 2021, members lost Joe Lavery, who had been bandmaster for 19 years. In September, they were delighted to play at a memorial concert in his honour, along with several other groups in which Joe had been involved.

The following month, members held a workshop with musicians from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

With more than 40 members regularly turning up for weekly rehearsals, there is still space for new players to sign up, particularly those experienced in tuba, trombone or percussion. Of course, none of this happens without funding – running the bands cost £23,000 last year alone.

Karen added: “We’re grateful to everyone in the local community who supports us.

"We’d also like to thank the town’s two Rotary Clubs and Platform 3, who have provided us with financial support over many years.”

