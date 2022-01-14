Linlithgow pupil wins Christmas Pet Bandana competition
Westport Veterinary Clinic’s 2021 Children's Christmas Competition to design a Christmas Pet Bandana received a phenomenal 150 entries.
The winner was Annie Morrison of Low Port Primary School.
Annie's winning design was made into a real pet bandana and modelled by Westport vet Stuart McMorrow's pets to showcase her design. All designs were showcased in a video on Westport Vets’ social media pages on Christmas Day.
Each of the top three winners received a fun prize for themselves, delivered to their schools, with all prize items sourced from local businesses.
Westport Vets said: “Thanks to all the amazing designers and our fantastic local schools for taking part and a massive well done to everyone who entered. The team loved all entries, absolutely fantastic designs!”