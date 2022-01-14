Linlithgow pupil wins Christmas Pet Bandana competition

Westport Veterinary Clinic’s 2021 Children's Christmas Competition to design a Christmas Pet Bandana received a phenomenal 150 entries.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:55 pm
Winner Annie Morrison (left in photo) with 3rd place winner Ben Goldfinch (right) both pupils at Low Port Primary School Linlithgow, and the winning design being modeled by Vet Stuart McMorrow's dog.

The winner was Annie Morrison of Low Port Primary School.

Annie's winning design was made into a real pet bandana and modelled by Westport vet Stuart McMorrow's pets to showcase her design. All designs were showcased in a video on Westport Vets’ social media pages on Christmas Day.

Each of the top three winners received a fun prize for themselves, delivered to their schools, with all prize items sourced from local businesses.

Annie's winning design.

Westport Vets said: “Thanks to all the amazing designers and our fantastic local schools for taking part and a massive well done to everyone who entered. The team loved all entries, absolutely fantastic designs!”

