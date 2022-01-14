Linlithgow pupil wins Christmas Pet Bandana competition

Winner Annie Morrison (left in photo) with 3rd place winner Ben Goldfinch (right) both pupils at Low Port Primary School Linlithgow, and the winning design being modeled by Vet Stuart McMorrow's dog.

The winner was Annie Morrison of Low Port Primary School.

Annie's winning design was made into a real pet bandana and modelled by Westport vet Stuart McMorrow's pets to showcase her design. All designs were showcased in a video on Westport Vets’ social media pages on Christmas Day.

Each of the top three winners received a fun prize for themselves, delivered to their schools, with all prize items sourced from local businesses.

Annie's winning design.