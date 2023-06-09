The birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots is set to re-open on Saturday which will come as a huge delight to many in the town, following a lengthy period of closure.

The Palace, which was closed in May 2021 amid safety concerns, was due to open at the end of May. However, vandalism to the fountain and courtyard saw it being put back.

Conservation teams have been working hard since to address and mitigate the damage caused.

Now Historic Environment Scotland has confirmed that the attraction, which boasts more than 2000 years of history and brings visitors from all over the world to the town, is now finally re-opening on Saturday.

The Palace was closed to enable HES, which manages the site, to carry out masonry inspections.

A number of areas have already been the subject of conservation repair; however, some access restrictions will remain in place while further work is ongoing.

There will be some access restrictions in place at the North Quarter, including the King’s Bed Chamber and the Court Kitchen. All other areas will re-open, including the Great Hall, Chapel Royal, the King’s Hall, the Museum, the Kitchen and Queen Margaret’s Bower.

Craig Mearns, HES operations director, said: “We are very pleased to be able to re-open Linlithgow Palace. Our teams have worked tirelessly, not just to make it a safe place to visit but also to address the damage that was done this spring. That work is still on-going.