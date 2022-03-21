Linlithgow MSP marks Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal in Parliament

A parliamentary reception to celebrate the Great Daffodil Appeal, with Fiona Hyslop MSP (Centre).

In West Lothian, 1,051 visits were provided by the Marie Curie nursing team during lockdown, and 97 per cent of patients in Lothian were supported by Marie Curie to die in their place of choice. There are 26 Marie Curie nurses in Lothian and 309 volunteers, with one of three local fundraising groups in Linlithgow.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I have held regular coffee mornings pre-pandemic to raise money for this important charity and I want to personally recognise the dedicated and tireless work undertaken by the Marie Curie staff and volunteers.”

She added: “I am always pleased to support the annual Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal. The last couple of years in particular have been the most difficult and distressing for those who have lost loved ones and are living with grief.