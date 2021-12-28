Linlithgow MSP fights for retention of Low Port mural

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop.

Ms Hyslop (SNP), has added her support to a letter from the artist’s daughter, who is also the chief art critic at The Observer newspaper, calling for the retention of her late father’s final work, which is situated in Linlithgow’s Low Port Centre, which is currently up for sale by West Lothian Council.

Ms Hyslop commented: “I am very concerned that by selling off the Low Port Centre in Linlithgow, West Lothian Council is in danger losing the important James Cumming Mural painted behind the main staircase in the building which is quite unique, reflects the spirit of Linlithgow and is irreplaceable.”

She added: “The artwork is recognised in Linlithgow and beyond by locals, visitors and other members of the art community.

"The mural is symbolic of the nature and characteristic of community and spans across generations.

“I have written to both Historic Environment Scotland and Creative Scotland urgently for their support in retaining this important piece of art, history and heritage for the local people and future generations.”