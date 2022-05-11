Linlithgow MSP calls for more help to ease cost of living crisis

During parliamentary questions at the Scottish Parliament she asked the Scottish Government to commit to doing everything they can to take action ahead of the next anticipated energy price cap change in October.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “Despite the limited powers the Scottish Government has, it is vital to support families who are despairing as they face astronomical energy bills and do everything they can to accelerate energy efficiency ahead of October.

“For Rishi Sunak to label it 'silly' for his Tory Government at Westminster to step up and take action to help families seriously struggling, is not only completely out of touch, it’s frankly insulting.

“Already the Scottish Government has mitigated pressures within the scope of devolved powers and budgets, including doubling the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week, with a further increase later in 2022, up-rating eight Scottish benefits by six per cent, substantially increasing free childcare, introducing free bus travel for under-22s, and a £1.8 billion programme of heating and home energy efficiency in the current parliamentary session.

“Despite these actions, the considerable challenges to the cost of living pressures remain. The UK Government could cut VAT on fuel bills; it could tax all companies—not only energy companies—on excess profits; it could increase benefits; and it could reinstate the £20 that was cut from universal credit.”

Lothian List MSP Sue Webber (Con) responded: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting so many people across Linlithgow and the wider Lothian region. There is an onus on everyone to step up and support our constituents. However, it is typical of the SNP’s attitude to point all the blame at the UK Government, rather than talking up and using the powers they have at their own disposal.

“Across Scotland it is SNP-led councils who have hit people with higher council tax rises. By contrast, Scottish Conservative councillors are fully committed to pushing for a freeze on council tax bills when funding is available as well as extending the single person discount to a million more households.”