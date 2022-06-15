Linlithgow Marches make a triumphant return

The Linlithgow Marches made a triumphant full return to the town on Tuesday after a two year absence due to the Covid pandemic.
By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:53 pm
Locals turned out in their thousands to greet the return of the Linlithgow Marches, which took its traditional route around the area, including a stop at Blackness Castle, with even the sun making a special appearance on the big day.
Linlithgow Marches' first female Provost Elizabeth Park (right).
The Marches return in full for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, and for the first time in the history of the Marches, a Lady Provost. Linlithgow Marches Provost Elizabeth Park. Photo by Michael Gillen.