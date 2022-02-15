Linlithgow Marches due to return

Picture Michael Gillen. Linlithgow Marches 2019.

The popular annual event is scheduled to return to the town on Wednesday, June 8, starting at 7pm.

John Aitken from the Trust said: “We hope people can take part and that local groups will assist us in the running of this annual event. Details will be sent out later, but please put the date in your diary.”

The Perambulation of the Marches is an event open to all – which starts at 7pm on the Wednesday evening preceding Linlithgow’s Marches Day.