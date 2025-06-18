Linlithgow Marches 2025: 52 pictures of events before the main procession

With an early rise at 5am to the flutes and drums, the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June is a busy day for the town’s residents.

As bands make their way around the streets rousing folk from their beds, the Provost hosts a breakfast for invited guests in the Burgh Halls.

Once complete, the civic party heads to the palace gates to fraternise with those participating in the day’s events.

It’s then back down Kirkgate to The Cross for the Fencing of the Court and the announcement of the prize winners.

After a damp start, the weather brightened ahead of the morning procession.

And as this year the town welcomed The Royal Regiment of Scotland who took part in the day’s proceedings.

The regiment, who last took part in the Marches in 2019, returned on Tuesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Deacons Court.

The full regiment – Balaklava company, pipes and drums and Cruachan IV, the Shetland pony mascot – were all present on the day to mark the occasion.

Having been granted the freedom of West Lothian in 2011, the Scots have the right to march through the area with “colours flying, drums beating and bayonets fixed” on ceremonial occasions.

They marched from the Low Port along the High Street to The Cross where Major Bob Bruce, Governor of Edinburgh Castle took the salute, accompanied by Lord Lieutenant of West Lothian Moira Niven, West Lothian Provost Cathy Muldoon and Provost of the Deacon’s Court Derek Green.

The regiment then made its way along the High Street to the Brig ahead of the normal procession which left the Cross at 11am led by Linlithgow Reed Band.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the events around The Cross and Palace ahead of the morning.

1 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 Linlithgow Reed Band play Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 Halberdiers Pamela Banks and Duncan Steven Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 The Reed Band lead the way up Kirkgate. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 The civic party heads up towards the palace. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales