Linlithgow Ladies Choir set to return for Christmas concert

Linlithgow Ladies Choir.

The concert will take place at Linlithgow Sports & Tennis Club Boghall this Saturday at 4pm. Entry is free, although donations are welcome.

Shelagh Bell from the choir said: “We’ll be singing some old favourite Christmas carols and some new seasonal songs.

"During the year we’ve practiced via Zoom and in outdoor spaces like the Rose football stadium. Our recent rehearsals have been in St Michael’s Parish church - all of us have been safely spaced out and wearing masks.

"It’s been tricky but we’ve achieved so much.

"Come along to our concert and enjoy warming refreshments as we sing feel good family favourites, some traditional and some new Christmas Carols.