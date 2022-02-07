Linlithgow hotel to star in Channel 4's Four in a Bed

The Star and Garter will host guests in the episode of Four in a Bed tonight (Monday). (Pic: Google Maps)

Mother and daughter owners Denise and Carina Powley have taken part in Channel 4’s Four in a Bed series, with the episode in which they play hosts airing tonight (Monday).

The series sees B&B owners throw open their doors and take turns to stay with each other, as they compete to be crowned best hosts.

News of the TV appearance was revealed on the Star and Garter’s Facebook page.

A post on the social media site said: “We are really excited to finally let you all know what we got up to during the second lockdown.

“We only went on Four in a Bed!

“Make sure you all tune in and watch all of the 5 shows!”

The Star and Garter will be featured on Four in a Bed tonight (Monday) at 5pm.

The programme’s episode description says: “There are connectivity issues at Denise and Carina's West Lothian B&B.”

Viewers will have to wait until the end of the week to find out how the local venue compares to the other competitors.

