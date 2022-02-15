Linlithgow group joins line-up for Britain in Bloom finals

Stock photo of Burgh Beautiful hit squads out helping to create the spread of wild flowers at the cycle ramp between union canal and the leisure centre.

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow will join 45 other groups from across the UK to compete across eight categories to be selected as the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful place in the UK. They are joined by North Berwick in Bloom as Scotland’s two representatives.

Ron Smith, Convenor of Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow, said, “We will be delighted to showcase all our floral displays, public art, environmental work and community involvement to the Britain in Bloom judges when they visit this summer, especially as we will be one of only two finalists representing Scotland.

"This year, we have been promised more help from West Lothian Council and we feel confident that the whole community will be very much behind our entry.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 58th year, the nationwide competition pits areas against one another across a range of criteria including horticultural know-how, community engagement and climate change adaptation. All entrants will be scored by a team of judges in August. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

Beautiful Scotland, which is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), brings communities together to help “clean up and beautify the places that matter to them”.

Juliette Camburn, Community Projects Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted that Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow has reached the 2022 RHS Britain in Bloom finals.

"This announcement provides another opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of groups across Scotland who all make a significant contribution towards helping to improve their local environments.