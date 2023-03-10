Linlithgow Grange Rotary presents Tree of Light cheques to local charities
Thanks to generous people and businesses, more than £3000 was raised this year from the Rotary Club of Linlithgow’s Tree of Light fundraiser over the festive period.
The Tree of Light initiative kicked off at the Advent Fayre and ran until the end of December.
West Lothian Foodbank, 1st Step Linlithgow and Aspire – all local charities operating in the town – have all benefited from an equal share of the funds.
Club President Andy Ireland said: “The support of the good folk of Linlithgow and numerous local businesses has been fantastic again this year and we would like to thank each and every one of them.
"We have been doing this now for seven years and over that period the event has raised £17,500 for local good causes.”
The club would like to give particular thanks this year to Halliday Homes, Robert Bennie and Sons and Veitch Solicitors for their very generous donations. Thanks also to West Lothian Council for the use of the tree at the Cross, JMK Printing and corporate sponsors Alan Steel Asset Management, Pacitti Jones, Stewart Electrical, and Cala Homes. Their financial support ensures that every pound of public donation goes to the designated charities.
Andy added: “The Rotary Tree of Light is a community endeavor and we couldn’t do it without them. Many local businesses rallied round again and supported the project in kind by distributing donation packs.
"Pacitti Jones, A Wee Mindin’ and Wilsons Newsagents also helped out again as collection points. We are all very grateful for this assistance. It makes such a big difference.”